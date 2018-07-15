Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and oda foto dem as France cari World Cup go house
VAR, penarity, own goal and goalkeeper mistake. 2018 World Cup final pack plenti action as France cari am go house.
-
Reuters
Dis na di second time wey France go win World Cup for dia history. Di first time na for 1998 wen dem host am.
-
PETER POWELL
Mario Mandzukic score two goals for di final match. Im score one for im own net, come score anoda one for France net. What a wawu!
-
YURI KADOBNOV
Before match start, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović go visit Russian President Putin.
-
Dan Mullan
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović even show for di game wit her husband.
-
Reuters
France President Emannuel Macron no fit hide im joy as im kontri begin hama Croatia.
-
Dan Mullan
Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović hail her players as dem equalize against France.
-
Reuters
"O Modric, you try wella". E be like na wetin Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović dey tell Luca Modric wey be Croatia captain.
-
Getty Images
Antoine Griezmann score from penarity afta ref use VAR check come give France pena. Na dis goal make am 2-1.
-
Reuters
Paul Pogba waya shot wey keeper no fit catch to make France relax small. Na im goal make am 3-1.
-
Getty Images
As di game dey go on, some pipo run enta field to 'scata' tins. Later one group for Russia wey be Pussy riot say na dem do am.