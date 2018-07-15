Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and oda foto dem as France cari World Cup go house

  • 15 July 2018

VAR, penarity, own goal and goalkeeper mistake. 2018 World Cup final pack plenti action as France cari am go house.

  • France Reuters

    Dis na di second time wey France go win World Cup for dia history. Di first time na for 1998 wen dem host am.

  • Mandzukic PETER POWELL

    Mario Mandzukic score two goals for di final match. Im score one for im own net, come score anoda one for France net. What a wawu!

  • Putin and Crotian Presido YURI KADOBNOV

    Before match start, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović go visit Russian President Putin.

  • Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović Dan Mullan

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović even show for di game wit her husband.

  • Presidents of France and Croatia Reuters

    France President Emannuel Macron no fit hide im joy as im kontri begin hama Croatia.

  • Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović Dan Mullan

    Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović hail her players as dem equalize against France.

  • Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović Reuters

    "O Modric, you try wella". E be like na wetin Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović dey tell Luca Modric wey be Croatia captain.

  • Antoine Griezmann Getty Images

    Antoine Griezmann score from penarity afta ref use VAR check come give France pena. Na dis goal make am 2-1.

  • Pogba Reuters

    Paul Pogba waya shot wey keeper no fit catch to make France relax small. Na im goal make am 3-1.

  • pitch invaders Getty Images

    As di game dey go on, some pipo run enta field to 'scata' tins. Later one group for Russia wey be Pussy riot say na dem do am.

Another thing we de for inside dis tori