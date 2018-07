Image copyright Getty Images Image example E unify di four world titles wen im win Joseph parker

World boxing champion Anthony Joshua on Monday confam isay im next fight na against Russian Alxander Povetkin.

Di match go take place for Wembley stadium on September 22.

Povetkin dey plan to collect di four of dem for dis match.

Joshua dey plan to retain im four world titles or dis fight while Povetkin dey ginger to collect am wen dem meet.

Di last match wey Anthony Joshua show for inside na di one against for ending of March against Joseph Parker wey im win am to get im fourth world title.

As at now, Joshua get di IBF, WBA 'super', WBE and WBO titles.