Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di 25 year old Nigeria striker get record for super eagles player wey don score pass for World Cup

FIFA don choose di goal of Nigeria Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa as one of di 18 goals wey fit win di 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Goal of di Tournament.

Musa goal wey dem select na di second one im score against Iceland for match wey Nigerians no go quick forget because e give dem hope say qualification to enta round of 16 go fit happun once dem win di match.

Nigeria win di match 2-0.

Di Musa goal nomination from FIFA dey come just as tori dey comot say di striker fit be di most expensive African player if e true say Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr wan buy am from Leicester City for £40 million.

Messi goal for di match wey Nigeria play against Argentina also make di nomination list.

Oda goals wey Musa go need to compete against na di third goal from Cristiano Ronaldo wey im fire against Spain.

German midfielder Toni Kroos last minute goal against Sweden sef make di list.

Go FIFA.com voting page to pick your best goal of 2018 World Cup. Voting go end for 23 July.