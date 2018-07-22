Mesut Ozil: 'I get two hearts, one German and one Turkish'
Wetin concern agbero wit overload, na popular tok for pidgin wey go dey footballer Mesut Ozil mind as im begin chop yabis say im snap foto wit Recep Tayyip Eerdogan.
Di Arsenal midfielder say e for dey "like im no respect im ancestors" if im bin im no take photograph wit di Turkey presido, Recep Tayyip Eerdogan.
Ozil and Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan - both of dem wey get roots from Turkey chop yabis from di German Football Association sake of dem do meeting wit di presido.
For inside statement wey im post for twitter, Ozil say "no be about politics or elections" as im get "two hearts, one German and one Turkish".