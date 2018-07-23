Image copyright LUIS ACOSTA Image example Ozil bin no shine for di Russia World Cup

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil say im no wan play again for im kontri Germany.

Im release long statement wia im tok how di kain treatment im receive from di German Football Association (DFB) don make am "no longer want to wear di German national team shirt".

Im also claim say dem dey blame am for how Germany take disappoint for World Cup, wia e be say di defending champions no even see road pass group stage.

For May dis year, dem give Ozil mouth wella afta im snap foto with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for one London event.

Ozil attend di event with fellow Germany international Ilkay Gundogan. Both Ozil and Manchester City Gundogan get roots for Turkey.

Ozil say im and Gundogan tok about football with di president.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Afta di event, di ruling AK Party for Turkey come release di foto dem as dem wan do elections for di kontri, wey Erdogan win clear clear

Many politicians begin ask kwesion weda Ozil and Gundogan dey loyal to Germany.

Germany bin don criticise as di Turkish leader take use strong hand stop pipo wey no agree wit am for im kontri, afta coup to remove am from office bin fail.

Ozil say im for dey "disrespect im ancestors' roots" if to say im no snap foto wit di Turkish president.

Im add say im and im family don receive hate mail, wicked phone calls and some kain comments for social media.