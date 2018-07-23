Image copyright Getty Images Image example Adams Oshiomhole say di Ministers dey take advantage of President Buhari fatherly disposition

Sea rough for Nigeria ruling party, All Progressive Congress -APC sotey Adams Oshiomhole di national chairmo don threaten to suspend di Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige from di party.

Oshiomhole say di party no go give room to 'dishonourable' Ministers.

But why?

APC national chairmo dey para say if oga Ngige no inaugurate board members for Federal Agencies parastatals under e ministry, im go suspend am.

E say di minister dey do any how.

"Nobody big pass di party. If di president dey allow disrespect for im office, I no go take disrespect for di party," Oshiomhole tok dis one for Presidential Villa for Abuja on Monday

Di party leader wey be forma govnor for Edo State say Ministers must obey President Buhari instructions and di party position on top certain mata or dem go send dem out of di party.

But im still add say as im don tok dis wan so, dat no mean say im no respect Ministers for Nigeria.