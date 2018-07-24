Transfer News: Thierry Henry, Willian, Nzonzi to Arsenal, Martial, Chelsea and oda gossip

Image copyright Reuters Image example Anthony Martial go start di new season for new club?

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry, wey dey part of Belgium coaching staff, don use mouth agree to begin im manager career for Aston Villa - to replace Steve Bruce. (Daily Star)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho go consider to sell French winger Anthony Martial, 22, for £50m but dis na only to clubs wey no dey Premier League. (Guardian)

Chelsea dey prepare to add money join to reach £45m for Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani, 23, afta dem first reject £36m offer. (Goal)

Chelsea don reject di third bid - wey pass £55m - from Barcelona for di Brazil winger Willian, 29. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal still dey eye signing for Sevilla World Cup-winning midfielder Steven Nzonzi, 29, but dem no wan pay di France international £35m release clause. (France Football - in French)

Fulham wey just get promotion enta Premier League ready to put £26m down for Real Sociedad Brazilian striker Willian Jose, 26. (Sun)