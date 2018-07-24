Salisu Yusuf video: We go investigate wetin happen - NFF

Nigeria Football Federation secretary general Sanusi Mohammed tell BBC Pidgin say dem don see di video wey show Super Eagles chief coach Salisu Yusuf dey collect money from football agents.

Mohammed talk say di federation go begin internal investigations over di issue before dem take decision over Yusuf role inside di national team.

"Yes we (NFF) don see di video and wetin I go tell you be say, we go investigate di mata before we take decision, dis na something wey no need rushing, na to investigate first." Mohammed yarn.

Di video by ogbonge investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas show di former Kano Pillars coach dey collect money so as to select some players for the African Nations Championship wey happen earlier this year.

Na for September 2017 dem do di recording, wey im cari give BBC investigation pipo, Africa Eye.

Dem no support media player for your device Di film wey show as Nigeria football coach Salisu Yusuf dey collect cash

Coach Yusuf bin tell di reporters say selection for CHAN na based on form and how di players dey play alone. Im tell BBC say wetin im collect na $750, no be $1000, and say na chinkini money wey im feel say no dey against di rules and say im no believe say im do anytin wey dey against FIFA or NFF law.

Yusuf na pesin wey many dey respect for Nigerian football, e don do interim manager for super eagles before and im dem dey plan to carry di team go Tokyo 2020 Olympics.