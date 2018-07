Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mbappe also win three titles wit PSG for France.

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and five time winner Cristian Ronaldo dey part of di shortlist wey FIFA announce for di Best Men Player award.

Brazil and Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar na one of di big names wey miss out from dis year nomination by FIFA.

Full shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus & Portugal

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City & Belgium

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid & France

Eden Hazard - Chelsea & Belgium

Harry Kane - Tottenham & England

Kylian Mbappe - Paris St-Germain & France

Lionel Messi - Barcelona & Argentina

Luka Modric - Real Madrid & Croatia

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool & Egypt

Raphael Varane - Real Madrid & France

Salah wey reach di final of di UEFA Champions League wit Liverpool dis year and win di highest goalscorer award for Premier League last season dey hope to win di award even though Egypt no do well for World Cup.

Mbappe wey win di World Cup wit France and also win di FIFA young Player Award for Russia go be di first teenager to win di award if im win am.

FIFA also announce dia shortlist for who go win di Coach of di Year award as dem list nine coaches wey include forma Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and France World Cup coach Didier Deschamps.

Massimiliano Allegri

Stanislav Cherchesov

Zlatko Dalic

Didier Deschamps

Pep Guardiola

Jurgen Klopp

Roberto Martinez

Diego Simeone

Gareth Southgate

Ernesto Valverde

Zinedine Zidane



