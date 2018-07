Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena Williams reach di final of Wimbledon

Serena Williams, di former World number 1 woman tennis player feel say dem dey use one kain eye look her for di sport.

She feel say di way di US Anti-Doping Agency oga dem dey do her drug test no dey random, but she dey happy to do her own, make di sport dey 'clean.'

Na wit style she drop tweet for social media ontop di mata as e shock her say one doping official just show for domot on 14 June by 8:30am and e no comot for her side even as 12 hours pass outside di time wey dem agree for her athlete whereabouts form.

Skip Twitter post by @serenawilliams ...and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

Di 23-time grand slam champion just tok her mind.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @serenawilliams But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

"...na dat time of di day make dem "randomly" do drug test and na to only test Serena."

Williams wey be 36, just finish to show for Wimbledon, wia she reach final just as 10 months pass wey she born her first pikin, Olympia.

Her next tournament go be Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic for San Jose from July 30, as she dey prepare for di US Open around August.