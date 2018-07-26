Image example Pavard score as France nack Argentina

Benjamin Pavard ogbonge goal as France win dia World Cup last-16 match wit Argentina, na im fans vote as di best goal for Russia.

Di defender use leg catch di ball as e land like sweet orange from tree, waya shot wey just tanda for corner.

Of di three million fans wey vote for Fifa website to choose di best goal, na Pavard strike sweet dem pass.

"I no even think about am, I just try to keep am down," Pavard wey dey 22 years, tok afta di game.

Pavard add say: "Di ball bounce as e come wia I dey. I try to nack am to wia e come from, wey strikers dey always tell me.

France beat Croatia 4-2 for di final to win di cup for second time.

Juan Quintero cunny free-kick for Colombia against Japan come second.