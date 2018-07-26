Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alphonso Davies

17 year old Canada international Alphonso Davies don become di most expensive player weydi US Major League Soccer go sell.

Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich sign di Vancouver Whitecaps striker for $13 million and dat amount fit increase to $22 million.

Many top clubs like West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain bin dey drag diasef to sign Davies.

Bayern oga Niko Kovac tok say, ''Davies get speed, im get talent boku, na very good player, l believe say im future don set, if im get proper training.''

Image copyright Reuters Image example Alphonso Davies

Nobody jolli reach pass Davies wey tok say, ''Dis na di kain tin wey l dey dream, wen l be pikin.''

''Now day dat dream don come true but di work go continue.''

No be today di Canada international don start to dey do special tins.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Alphonso Davies

Just last year at di age of 16, Davies become di youngest player wey go play for Canada and di youngest wey go score for 2017 Concaf Gold Cup, wey be North America version of Nations Cup.

E no finish for dia, for dat di competition, Davies na di joint top-scorer wit di three goals wey im score.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liberia civil war wey start for 1989 turn millions of pipo into refugees

Grass to grace

But di tin wey dey scatter pesin head about Davies wey be Canada most popular football player na say, na refugee im be, and na for just June 2017 im collect Canada citizenship.

Na for refugee camp for Ghana dem born Davies in 2000 afta im Liberia mama and papa run comot from dia capital Monrovia sake of di Liberian civil war.

Dis war wey happun 20 years ago, cause di killi killi of around 300,000 pipo.

Mama Victoria Davies say she remember how she dey see di deadi bodi wen she dey go look for chop for di family.

Papa Debeah Davies say di choice na between to cari gun and run comot di kontri.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Liberia civil war

So di Davies run go Buduburam wey be refugee camp for Ghana wit 42,000 pipo wey dey live dia.

Food no plenti, wata scarce and on top of dis palava, na im dem born dia first pikin wey dem name, Alphonso.

Unto say camp life tough, di family gree to comot dia, go Canada for 2006 and na for dia, dia life change.

Dem settle for di province of Edmonton and at age 15, Alphonos begin train wit di Whitecaps development team for wia im don turn legend.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Alphonso Davies

Whitecaps co-owner Jeff Mallet tok say Davies na inspiration for oda Canada players.

''Dis transfer na big sometin for di club, kontri and league'' Mallet tell tori pipo.

''Davies na example of inspiration of wetin dey possible and e dey jolli us unto how dis transfer dey show how we dey cari home based players .''

Davies go join Munich by January 1, unti say FIFA rule dey ban make under 18 players to join froeign clubs.