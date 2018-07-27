Cameroon fit hire Sven Goran Erikson, weti happen for shortlist?

Image copyright Getty Images

Sven Goran Erikson, man for Sweden, coach with some beta record di pass market as coach weh Cameroon go fit hire.

Cameroon bin announce say deh need coach and komot shortlist, but just now na name for 70-year-old deh everiwia.

Tori na say Sven Goran Erikson weh e don coach Ivory Coast and weh e bin don di negotiate contract with Iran lefam for kam tok with Cameroon authorities for bi new coach.

Sven Goran enta kontri on Thursday e get for fix some tins dem for see if e go be coach for Indomitable Lions.

"We get de same information say Sven Goran Erikson dey kontri and we di wait for see if agreement go bi", Parfait Siki new communication director for Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot tell BBC News Pidgin.

Fecafoot bin announce say deh need coach for national team and coaches bin apply, Fecafoot komot shortlist for five, den Alain Giress no show up for interview and since den all man bin di wait make deh announce name for new coach.

For some taim as Fecafoot and Sport Ministry no di fight cold war and ministry bin want make normalisation komot make na pipo weh deh elect hire coach.

But with dis tori say Sven Goran Erikson don kam for negotiate e contract and say na presidency don enta inside de mata all man di wait for see weti go happen.

Sven Goran Erikson, don coach Italy, Portugal and e don bi coach for nine countries and win laik 18 trophy dem and coach big clubs laik, AS Roma, Sampdoria, Benfica.