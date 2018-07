Image copyright Getty Images Image example Carl Ikeme play 10 times for Nigeria Super Eagles.

Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, wey bin get leukaemia (cancer of di blood) for July 2017, don announce say im dey retire from football.

Last month, 32-year-old Ikeme tok for social media say im dey get beta afta e do "tough year and serious chemotherapy."

For di past 18 years, Ikeme bin dey play for Wolverhampton Wanderers for England; di only club wey im play for im whole career, im play 200 times for dem.

Im decide to retire afta im tok with im doctors dem and im tell im teammates on Tuesday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ikeme Join Wolverhampton wen im be 14-year-old.

For statement, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi praise di goalkeeper strength for "wetin be difficult time for im life."

"Carl dey more dan a player for our eyes- im be our broda and na important part of our family," na wetin im add put.

Ikeme join di West Midlands club wen im be 14-year-old - dem win di Championship last season to gain promotion to Premier League.

Im dey part of Wolves team wey win League One for 2014 and play 10 times for Nigeria, wey honour am for World Cup as dem name as dia 24th squad member.