Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mesut Ozil score di first goal of di match

North London club Arsenal beat French champions PSG turn-turn like say dem be small pikin for pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette come from bench to score two goals as Arsenal wipe Paris St-Germain 5-1 for Singapore.

Gunners captain Mesut Ozil, wey retire from international football afta World Cup, score di first goal of di match as skippo concern im while Rob Holding head in di fourth and Eddie Nketiah score di fifth.

Lacazette score from Emile Smith-Rowe cross before im head di ball inside di net for im second goal inside di friendly match.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di match na build up for di two teams to prepare for dia 2018/2019 football league season.

Christopher Nkunku been equalise for PSG with penalty for second-half.

Dem give PSG afta Sead Kolasinac foul Timothy Weah inside di box but Arsenal look back afta di penalty.

New Gunners manager Unai Emery say im want "five captains" for im team dis season as im give di armband to Ozil for dis match.