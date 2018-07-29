Image copyright Getty Images Image example Carl Ikeme play im first match for Wolves for League Cup tie for August 2005

Nigeria Football Federation don announce say dem go train former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme to become coach so dat im go join di Senior National Football team as goalkeeper trainer.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi say di federation dey tok with Ikeme, wey announce say im dey retire from football on Friday, so dat dem go train am as goalkeeper coach.

"Carl Ikeme na pesin wey dey dedicated, committed anytime im dey play for Super Eagles. Wetin make im retire from di game na something wey no good at all but we thank God for im life.

"Nigeria Football federation go find money to send am go for coaching course, den im go join di technical team of di Super Eagles. Dat na wetin we go do for pesin wey dey very loyal," na wetin Sanusi add put.

Ikeme play 10 times for Nigeria, and di kontri wey honour am for World Cup as dem name as dia 24th squad member.