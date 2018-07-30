Carl Ikeme: Oda footballers wey health mata end dia career

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Carl Ikeme play 10 times for Nigeria Super Eagles.

Injuries na one tin for sport wey fit happun to anybodi and sometimes, di tin fit worry athletes for weeks or months sef.

Even sef, some kain health palava fit make some sports pipo kuku sidon for house final-final.

Nigeria international goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, announce say im don retire from football at di age of 31 because of leukaemia.

E get oda footballers wey don retire sake of health mata.

Muamba bin start im career for Arsenal before im join Birmingham.

Fabrice Muamba

On di 17th of March 2012 for Bolton FA Cup quarter-final match against Tottenham Hotspur, di world bin shock for wetin happun as Muamba suffer cardiac arrest come collapse for pitch.

Later, doctors say Muamba heart stop to dey beat for 78 minutes and im later spend four weeks for intensive care

Muamba, wey begin im career for Arsenal, bin dey 24-years wen e retire.

Ruben de la Red bin start im career for Real Madrid academy.

Ruben de la Red

Di Real Madrid midfielder bin be one of di most promising talent for football before im collapse for pitch for Copa del Rey match versus Real Union.

Further medical examination come show say im get rare heart condition and e keep am out from football for 2 years before im retire at just 25.

Stylian Petrov

E dey play for Aston Villa before and doctors discover say di Bulgaria international get acute leukaemia afta im play match wit Arsenal 2012.

Even though say Petrov don play 105 times for Bulgaria and ova 150 times for Aston Villa, im announce retirement for 2013.