Confederation of African Football Caf presido Ahmad Ahmad say African football don make progress for dia "fight" against corruption- issue.

Im say football corruption dey affect di whole world, no be only di continent.

Ahmad say CAF already don already make changes dem to fight corruption since im take over 16 months ago.

"We don start to fight corruption and change many rules dem," Ahmad tell BBC Sport.

"Corruption no only dey Africa but e dey all over di world and everybody dey try to fight am.

Im been dey tok during Cosafa Under-17 final for Mauritius on Sunday.

"Maybe e dey more for some kontris for Africa but trust me I dey sure say for all sectors and every kontri corruption dey," na wetin Ahmad add put.

For June, former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi resign from im posts wey im hold for FIFA and CAF afta one video show am im dey collect $65,000 (£43,000) cash from undercover reporter. Im do deny say im do anything wrong.

Nigeria's Football Federation confam say dem dey tourchlight mata of bribe against coach Salisu Yusuf- something wey im deny.

Ahmad no gree to tok about individual case dem but say CAF don make big progress in recent months.