Image copyright LAGOS GOVERNMENT FACEBOOK Image example Di govnor appoint religious leaders wey dem no dey pay to help stop corruption

Lagos goment no get plan to begin pay pastors, imams, Alfas or prophets wey dey operate inside Nigeria commercial capital.

Goment for Lagos deny di tori wey bin dey trend for social media say dem wan begin pay religious leaders dey misleading.

"Di truth be say Lagos state goment no plan to employ Pastors and Imams, dat kain plan no dey", Commissioner for Home Affairs Mr. Abdulateef Abdulhakeem tell tori on Tuesday.

"Wetin dey happun for Lagos state be say goment and religious pipo get padi-padi relationship wey dey help bring growth and development for di state.

Tori bin break out for social media 3rd week of July say goment for Lagos state wan begin pay religious leaders so dat dem go begin use dia puplpit and Minbar to dey teach pipo to shun corruption and immorality.

Di commissioner talk say dem already get structure wey dem use dey relate with religious leaders for di state wey dem dey call Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and na Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim Community nominate pipo wey dey di council.

"Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode don appoint 700 religious leaders wey dey work as volunteers, and na through nomination dem appoint dem but goment no dey pay dem. Dia work na to join hand stop religious crisis before e go scatter evriwia." na wetin Mr. Abdulateef Abdulhakeem talk.