Asaba 2018: Athletes wey hook for airport don reach destination

Image copyright BBC Sport Africa Image example Egypt athletes as dem land Asaba dis morning

Some athletes wey go participate for di Africa Senior Athletics Championship, Asaba 2018, don finally land for Asaba. Delta state where di game go happun.

BBC Sport Africa tori pesin Janine Anthony, say although some kontris like Botswana and South Africa bin reach Asaba since, Egypt and Kenya enta dis morning and dem still dey wait for kontris like Congo and Burkina Faso.

Im say, di koko of di whala be say di runway for di Asaba airport dey small so, big plane no fit land dia, therefore na wit small small aeroplane dem dey take cari di players come.

Kenya athletes wey bin land Nigeria for di competition bin dey threaten to go back to dia kontri afta di competition organisers abandon dem for Lagos international airport.

Dem no support media player for your device Lauritta Onye: 'I no dream say I go be sports star'

More dan 300 Africa athletes from Kenya, Uganda and eleven oda kontris bin dey para for Murtala Muhammed international airport Lagos as dem no see plane wey go cari idem go Asaba.

Skip Twitter post by @SaddickAdams Africa Atheltics Championship starts tomorrow in Asaba, Nigeria but several teams are still stuck at the Lagos Airport. No flights.



Team Kenya have decided to fly back to Nairobi if they fail to conect to Asaba. Ghana have arrived in Asaba but not without troubles #Asaba2018. pic.twitter.com/0r4dSStBFr — Saddick Adams Obama (@SaddickAdams) July 31, 2018

Organisers don shift di opening of di sports wey suppose begin 9am on Wednesday for Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta state, go aftanoon.

Dem no support media player for your device Sexism: Sports get problem with women?

Some of di athletes don spend many days for di airport and many of dem neva chop or sleep well since dem land as dem say di organisers just abandon dem wit no plan for how dem wan reach Asaba.