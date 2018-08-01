Zimbabwe election: Kasala don burst
Police don tell pipo make dem stay for dia domot as katakata dey happun for Zimbabwe capital sake of di presidential election.
Police for Harare, on Wednesday fire tear gas to pursue supporters of opposition party MDC Alliance.
Di opposition supporters dey do we no go gree waka sake of say di Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) neva release results of di presidential election wey happun on Monday.
- Mnagagwa no tink say Mugabe wan beta tin for Zimbabwe
- Di man wey vanish afta im challenge Robert Mugabe
Security pipo dey throw water canons and tear gas as MDC Alliance supporters carri burn-fire dey block roads for centre of Harare.
Protesters carri sticks, stones and anytin wey reach dia hand and dem dey burn tyre for road.
As e be now police don shoot one person.
EU monitors dey worri say dem no wan release election result.
Di MDC Alliance tok say authorities wan rigg di votes, dem say na dia candidate Nelson Chamisa win di election.
Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa wey dey di ruling Zanu-PF party don tell dia pipo to dey patient and calm down.