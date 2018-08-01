Zimbabwe election: Kasala don burst

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Protesters sidon dey wait for election result since morning, as dem hia say Zanu-PF dey win majority for parliament, dem begin protest

Police don tell pipo make dem stay for dia domot as katakata dey happun for Zimbabwe capital sake of di presidential election.

Police for Harare, on Wednesday fire tear gas to pursue supporters of opposition party MDC Alliance.

Di opposition supporters dey do we no go gree waka sake of say di Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) neva release results of di presidential election wey happun on Monday.

Security pipo dey throw water canons and tear gas as MDC Alliance supporters carri burn-fire dey block roads for centre of Harare.

Protesters carri sticks, stones and anytin wey reach dia hand and dem dey burn tyre for road.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Soldiers and oda security pipo dey try stop di protesters

As e be now police don shoot one person.

EU monitors dey worri say dem no wan release election result.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem don send Zimbabwe soldiers enta streets for di first time since Mugabe comot for office

Di MDC Alliance tok say authorities wan rigg di votes, dem say na dia candidate Nelson Chamisa win di election.

Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa wey dey di ruling Zanu-PF party don tell dia pipo to dey patient and calm down.