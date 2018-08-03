Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria na number 2 for medal table with 2 Gold - As of 2 August, 2018

Di 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships wey begin on Wednesday for Asaba, Delta State, southern Nigeria, don already make pipo tok and no be type of tok wey di organisers go like to hear.

Many problems don already affect di 5-day competition wey dem dey do for di Stephen Keshi Stadium, so tay Tanzania no even gree bear all di palava as dem end dia participation to return back home.

For instance, tori comot say many foreign athletes wey come to partake hook for di Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Lagos. Later later, di organisers come begin arrange for di athletes to dey go Asaba, small small.

On Friday, one accident happun wen one overhead water tank collapse for ground inside di stadium wia dem dey do di competition.

Di Local Organizing Committee wey Solomon Ogba dey head, go happy say no pesin die or injure for di mata.

Ogba, one time former President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria, tok say make dem blame am for di anyhow organisation, especially di travel waka plans wey make athletes to hook. Im ask say make pipo bear with am as dem dey correct all di palava.

Medal Table

POSITION KONTRI Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 SOUTH AFRICA 3 3 2 8 2 NIGERIA 2 1 1 4 3 ETHIOPIA 1 2 1 4 4 COTE D'IVOIRE 1 1 1 3 5 MOROCCO 1 - 2 3 6 TUNISIA 1 - 1 2 7 KENYA 1 - - 1 8 EGYPT - 2 - 2 9 GHANA - 1 - 1 10 UGANDA - - 1 1 11 CONGO - - 1 1

Dis medal table correct as of 2 August.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria dey hope to win medal for long distance race wey na kontris like Ethiopia and Kenya dey always win

1,500 athletes from 52 kontris dey compete for di five-day event. Di competition go end on 5 August.