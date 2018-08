Image copyright Alex Morton Image example Musa bin play for Kano Pillars for Nigeria Premier League

Nigeria Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa don port from Leicester City for England go Al-Nassr weey dey Saudi Arabia.

Di Saudi Arabian club wey announce di transfer, no tok for how much dem buy am.

Musa follow Nigeria go Russia wia im score two goals for im kontri to make am dia highest goal scorer for World Cup.

Wen Leicester bin buy di 25 years old for £16m from CSKA Moscow for 2016, na im be dia record signing.

But afta im score only two goals for 21 games, dem loan am back to di Russian club last season.