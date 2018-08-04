Dem no support media player for your device Asaba 2018 no too bad as pipo dey tok - Okagbare

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare say di African Senior Athletics Championship wey dey happun for Asaba, Delta State for south-south of Nigeria no too bad as pipo dey tok.

Many pipo don give di host of di event bad mouth say dem no try wit di organisation, say many tins dey scata-scata. But Okagbare say e no too gree.

Okagbare wey come from di state, tell tori pipo dis wan afta she run for di 4x100m women event wia Nigeria win gold.

She say: "dem go learn from dis wan and wen dem organise again, e go beta".

"As di world dey grow, everitin dey change...nobodi dey perfect", she tok.

Oda pipo wey follow run for di 4x100 team to win di gold na Joy Udo-Gabriel, Tobi Amusan and Rosemary Chukwuma.

Di Nigerian ladies use 43.77 seconds finish di race.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Okagbare say she cari her injury run to win di gold

For di men 4x100m race, Nigeria come second wit 38.74 seconds but na South Africa cari di gold and na dem dey cari first for di tournament so far.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian male athletes tok say if to say dem do training dem for win di gold

Meanwhile African athletes wey come di 21st African Senior Athletics Championship don tok say dem happi unto how di atmosphere dey ginger for di Stephen Keshi stadium since Wednesday wey di competition start.

Africa fastest man at di moment Akanmi Simbine wey win gold for 100m meter say im happi to win gold and im happi to come Nigeria. Im tok say Nigerian fans dey wonderful.

Caster Semenya wey win gold for 400m women event hail Delta state fans wey dey com hail dem for di Stephen Keshi stadium since Wednesday wey di tournament start.