Image copyright Getty Images Image example Clarence Seedorf last job na for Spain

Cameroon sports minister Pierre Ismael Bidoung Kwpatt don announce say kontri go hire Dutch man Clarence Seedorf as Indomitable Lions coach and Patrick Kluivert as e assistant.

Cameroon bin interview Sven-Goran Erickson but e no work and afta 70 applications and short list for coach bi don komot.

Clarence Seedorf and e kombi no bi dey for shortlist and deh interview dem afta Sven-Goran Erickson.

Seedorf coach Deportivo La Coruna for Spain and e don win Champions Leagues dem as player and kontri di expect make deh helep for win Cameroon e number six AFCON title.

As Caf visit go start for August 6, Minister say kontri di do everythin for ground for organise dis competition for ndamba and for bi ready for d-day.

Deh go check how work for organise AFCON don reach, de fields, hotel, hospital, accreditation centre and fan zone.