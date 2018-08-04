Image copyright Getty Images Image example Samuel Eto'o score six goals inside 14 appearance for Turkish side Konyaspor

Former Cameroon football captain Samuel Eto'o don comot Turkish club Konyaspor.

Di club tok say di 37 years old former Chelsea and Everton striker cancel e contract wey still get two years ontop based on one negotiation wey dem bin agree before.

Na for January na im Eto'o di three time Champions League winner join Konyaspor wey stilll dey struggle from dia rival Antalyaspor, e score six goals for inside 14 appearance to epp di club maintain top status.

"We thank Samuel Eto'o for im contribution to di club and e service, we hope say e go bring beauty, happiness and success to im future plans afta we don tell each oda bye-bye wit clear and good mind." Na so Konyaspor write ontop dia website.

E never dey clear wia Eto'o dey go now but dem don link di four-time African footballer of di year winner wit move to French Ligue 1 or say e fit return to di Spanish league.

Eto'o don play for Spain, Russia, England and Italy, but na for Barcelona e shine well-well wia e play for 2004 to 2009.

E win three La Liga crown there togeda with former Brazil forward Ronaldinho and also two Champions League.

Eto'o na di leading all-time scorer for di Nations cup with 18 goals togeda with four World Cup finals appearance, 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014 wia e play eight match score three goals.

E also be Cameroon all time top goal scorer with 54 goals, e win back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations titles with im kontri for di 2000 and 2002 editions.