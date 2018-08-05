Image copyright Getty Images

Pep Guardiola and im team don continue like say notin happun as dem nack London club Chelsea FC two correct goals to win Community Shield for Wembley.

Argentina striker Sergio Kun Aguero na im score di two goal for Manchester City.

Na di first serious match wey Chelsea new coach Maurizio Sarri don play and e fit pepper am for bodi how Guardiola don put sand for im eye.

Di Man City coach bin tok say di way bodi dey do am to win more trophy for England no be here so dis first win for di new season go sweet am for belle.

Dis na di first time di two coaches go play for di cup

Na 18-year-old Phil Foden give arrange di first goal and e get hand (abi na leg sef) for di second.

Riyad Mahrez follow play for di match afta im join di club from Leicester for £60million.

Jorginho, wey no gree to sign for Man City, play for di match for Chelsea.