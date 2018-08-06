FIFA U20 Women World Cup: Three sharp-sharp tins you suppose know

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria no lose any match for dia qualifiers

Nigeria Women team Falconets go play dia first match for di 2018 FIFA U20 Women World Cup against Germany on Monday for Stade de Marvile wey dey for Saint-Malo.

For di opening match, Ghana fall hand as dem lose 4-1 to France and di Black Princesses, dem neva pass di group stage before for di four times wey dem don show for di competition.

Nigeria dey Group D wit Germany, Haiti and China wey go play each oda later on Monday.

Dis na three tins wey you suppose know about dis World Cup.

Pipo wey dey always answer present

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria dey always qualify for di competition

Nigeria neva miss di U-20 Women World Cup before and dem full ground for France 2018, For dia qualifiers dem win five matches dem, draw one with goal difference of plus 21, dia striker Rasheedat Ajibade score for di six matches dem.

Pipo wey sabi score turn-turn

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Germany don score 120 times for dia 44 matches for U-20 Women World Cup

Germany na team wey sabi score well-well, di German side don score 120 times for dia 44 matches for U-20 Women's World Cup. Dem also don win more matches pass any oda team with (32) in total.

Pipo wey get mouth

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di last time USA reach final na for 2012

USA dey among di team wey fit win di title for dis World Cup, even though say na 2012 dem reach di final last. But moral high well-well for Jitka Klimkova team afta dem win Sud Ladies Cup just two months ago, dem beat U-20 Women's World Cup hosts France 3-1, newcomers Haiti 7-0 and three-time champions Germany 3-0.