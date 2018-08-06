Image copyright Getty Images Image example Emmanuel Amuneke follow in gold with di 'Dream Team' for 1996 Olympics

Tanzania don appoint former Nigeria winger Emmanuel Amunike as di new head coach of di national team.

Amunike, wey just coach Sudan Premier League side Al Khartoum SC finish, don sign two-year contract.

"I dey happy to start dis new job and I go work hard so dat we go succeed togeda," Amunike tell local tori pipo.

Di first big senior team match wey di former Super Eagles winger go dey in charge of go be Tanzania 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier for Uganda in September.

47 years-old Amunike dey replace local coach Salum Mayanga wey bin dey in charge since last year.

Wallace Karia, president of di Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) tell di BBC say Amunike go also put eye for di oda Tanzania teams, like di U-17 and U-20 groups.

Amunike bin dey part of di Nigeria team wey go 1994 World Cup wia dem dem win match against Bulgaria and Greece to enta knockout stage.

During im career as player, im play for clubs like SC Zamalek, Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona, although injury no gree am really shine for Catalonia.

Later, im come enta coaching career with Nigeria U-17 team for 2014 and e win di U-17 World Cup one year later.

Daniel Amokachi na former team mate with Amunike wey imsef don enter coaching career

Amokachi confusion

Meanwhile, confusion enta social media afta di Amuneke appointment tori break wia some pipo tink say na Daniel Amokachi just get new job, so tey dem begin congratulate Amokachi.

"Wetin dey guys, no be me," Amokachi bin write for im @FrenzziiiBull Twitter account. "Na my bro Emmanuel Amunike, I bin follow am tok last week about dis job as head coach for di Tanzania national team.

"Congratulations bro, you dey kampe to succeed."

Amokachi and Amunike bin teammates togeda when Nigeria win di 1994 African Cup of Nations and di Olympic gold medal for 1996.