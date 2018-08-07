Image copyright Getty Images Image example Referees from 8 kontris na im CAF hand of discipline land ontop dis time

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) don ban for life one Ghanaian referee, David Laryea, from anytin wey relate to football sake of corruption allegation wey comot for local tori.

On top dat one, Caf also discipline seven oda Ghanaian referees dem with 10 years ban from football and 14 referees from Benin, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Senegal, Madagascar, Liberia and Congo don chop suspension.

Dis ruling from di African football organisation dey come afta documentary from undercover journalist, Anas Aremayaw Anas, show Laryea dey collect money to take affect how final match score go end.

Caf say dia disciplinary board make dia decision afta di 5 August meeting wey dem do ova di mata.

For March 2017, Fifa ban one Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey for life on top 'match manipulation' but di tori be say Fifa disciplinary committee free im assistant David Laryea, wey dem also investigate, from any charge.

Last Sunday, di Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) suspend 74 referees also as reaction to di investigate documentary wey Anas do.

Di documentary, 'When Greed and Corruption Become di Norm' wey also go by di name 'Number 12', reveal how match-fixing dey happun and how match officials dey benefit from di mata.