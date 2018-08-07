Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kroenke (left) refuse to sell to Usmanov for May 2017

Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov don gree to sell im 30% shares to majority owner Stan Kroenke for £550m.

"I don decide say I go sell my shares for Arsenal, wey get power to be di best football club for di world," Usmanov tok.

American billionaire Kroenke wey get 67% of Arsenal through im company KSE go now become di full owner of di North London club.

Last year, di richest man for Africa Aliko Dangote say im no mind to wait until 2020 wen opportunity go land for am to buy Arsenal comot from di hands of billionaires wey get am. But now wey na only 1 billionaire go get Arsenal, which kain money Dangote go put down to make Kroenke sell?

Sabi pipo say afta Kroenke don buy all of Arsenal, di north London club go worth £1.8 billion and by 2020 wen Dangote don ready di worth fit don climb pass £2 billion.

According to Forbes, Dangote wey worth $12.2 billion take $4 billion pass Kroenke wey im money be $8.3. According to August 2018 information.

So, if nothing serious affect market for Mr Dangote, assurance dey say one of di biggest football club for di world fit get African owner come year 2020.

KSE wey bi Kroenke company release statement to di London Stock Exchange say, dia plan to turn di club to private company go help take Arsenal to anoda level.