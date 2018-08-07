Moses Simon sign five year deal for Levante

Image copyright Getty Images

Spain La liga club Levante don sign Nigerian international player Moses Simon from KAA Gent for five year contract.

23-year-old Simon been dey enta di final year of im contract with Gent, wia im win di Belgian title for 2015.

Di Spanish team confam di deal for dia website, but dem not tok how much dem buy di player.

Di Spanish team welcome am for dia Twitter handle.

Before im move go Belgium, im play for Slovak side AS Trencin for one year before im play im first match for Nigeria Super Eagles for 2015.

Simon na key player for Super Eagles during di qualifying campaign for World Cup but miss di tournament because of Injury.