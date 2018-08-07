Why pipo for Nigeria no dey watch U20 Women World Cup

Unlike di men World Cup wey just finish last month wey many watch, "pipo for Nigeria only believe say football na man own."

Dat na wetin Chibuogwu Nnadiegbulam wey be Sports journalist and Women football advocate tell BBC Pidgin.

But why Nigeria pipo no dey aware say Under-20 Women World Cup dey go on?

Publicity no dey

Wen di men World Cup happen for Russia, Radio stations, television dem all ova di world na cari tori upandan about wetin dey go on for Russia.

But as Chibuogwu tok, "pipo dey hardly hear about am (women football) except di national team qualify for international competition.

"Even sef, e dey difficult to find di match for television. Wen di Nigeria women league dey on for example, very few tori pipo dey report am. E dey difficult to convince pipo to watch women football wen dem no even know di players."

Nigeria U20 Women lose dia opening match 0-1 to Germany

Football na man own

If you ask many pipo to name one player wey dey di Nigeria U20 women team, dat go be WAEC.

Chibuogwu wey also be sports presenter wit Today FM 95.1 for Port Harcourt still add say some pipo still tink football na man get am.

"Some pipo still tink say women football no meet di 'high pace' standard of di men so e no worth dia time or money."