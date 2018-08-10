Clarence Seedorf contract signing long like burial ceremony

Image example New coach of Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Clarence Seedorf and e assistant Patrick Kluivert

New coach of Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Clarence Seedorf and e assistant Patrick Kluivert sign four year contract afta deh negotiate sotei for long like burial ceremony.

Goment bin announce say deh don appoint di coach but deh no bi don finish for write dia contract and negotiate everitin. Na why dat weh deh check de contract read'am line afta line before deh sign.

De coach dem sign de contrat for Friday early morning for 2:10 am afta all man wait since 8:00pm and afta dat de leave for go back for dia kontri.

Dia mission as deh put inside de contract na for make sure say Cameroon win 2019 Nations Cup, qualify for 2021 AFCON and also 2022 World Cup.

For de contract deh coach dem go helep oda selections dem laik women's national team , junior category for national team dem for man pikin dem.

As Sports Minister, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt wan install dem e say make de know say kontri pipo dem laik for only win and say with dia rich CV e hope say deh go do dia work fain. Goment go respect e part for contract as e concern financial part, e tok.

Cameroon national team stay for eight moon without team and minister thank Hugo Broos weh e bin win Nations Cup for kontri.

Now weh deh don take office real business go fit start for prepare African Nations Cup and Cameroon go play dia qualifier match for September.