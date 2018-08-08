How former world champion die days afta e run for Asaba 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bett die for car accident wey involve im motor for Nandi, north west Kenya

Kenya runner and former 400m hurdles world champion, Nicholas Bett die on Wednesday for di age 28.

Di runner just return from di 2018 Africa Championships wey end on Sunday for Nigeria.

Athletics Kenya confam for Twitter say bett don die, while Kenyan sports minister Rashid Echesa tweet to send condolences give im family for di loss.

Former 400m hurdles World Champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road accident in Nandi County. On behalf of the sporting fraternity and @moscakenya I convey my sincerest condolences to his family .Rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/SUT5yaZAvC — Rashid Echesa (@CSRashidEchesa) August 8, 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For 2015, Bett make history for China as di first Kenyan to win world gold for distance wey dey shorter than 800m.

Di motor wey Bett bin dey drive hit bump and rolled enta one pit around Sochoi area for Eldoret-Kapsabet road.

Bett be two-time African bronze medallist and im twin brother Haron Koech na also hurdler.