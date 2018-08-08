How former world champion die days afta e run for Asaba 2018

Bett die for car accident wey involve im motor for Nandi, north west Kenya Image copyright Getty Images
Image example Bett die for car accident wey involve im motor for Nandi, north west Kenya

Kenya runner and former 400m hurdles world champion, Nicholas Bett die on Wednesday for di age 28.

Di runner just return from di 2018 Africa Championships wey end on Sunday for Nigeria.

Athletics Kenya confam for Twitter say bett don die, while Kenyan sports minister Rashid Echesa tweet to send condolences give im family for di loss.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image example For 2015, Bett make history for China as di first Kenyan to win world gold for distance wey dey shorter than 800m.

Di motor wey Bett bin dey drive hit bump and rolled enta one pit around Sochoi area for Eldoret-Kapsabet road.

Bett be two-time African bronze medallist and im twin brother Haron Koech na also hurdler.

