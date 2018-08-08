How former world champion die days afta e run for Asaba 2018
Kenya runner and former 400m hurdles world champion, Nicholas Bett die on Wednesday for di age 28.
Di runner just return from di 2018 Africa Championships wey end on Sunday for Nigeria.
- Asaba 2018: Athletes wey hook for airport don reach destination
- How Asaba 2018 almost make Warri cari last
Athletics Kenya confam for Twitter say bett don die, while Kenyan sports minister Rashid Echesa tweet to send condolences give im family for di loss.
Di motor wey Bett bin dey drive hit bump and rolled enta one pit around Sochoi area for Eldoret-Kapsabet road.
Bett be two-time African bronze medallist and im twin brother Haron Koech na also hurdler.