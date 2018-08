Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kepa Arrizabalaga don play once for Spain

Chelsea go break di world record fee for goalkeeper if dem sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

Arrizabalaga don pay im release clause of £71m to di La Liga club, wey go allow am leave dem and clear way for im transfer come Premier League.

Dis deal go be world record fee for goalkeeper, even pass £66.8m money, wey Liverpool pay to buy Alisson for July.

Di blues dey bring in Kepa to replace Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois .

Goalkeepers no dey too break record for transfer, but make we see di top five wey don cost well-well for football.

1. Alisson - £66.8m Roma to Liverpool for 2018

2. Ederson - £35m Benfica to Man City for 2017

3. Gianluigi Buffon - £33m Parma to Juventus for 2001

4. Jordan Pickford - £25m Sunderland to Everton for 2017

5 Manuel Neuer - £21m Schalke to Bayern Munich for 2011