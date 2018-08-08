Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana don chop eight goals for two matches for dis World Cup

Ghana chop four goals for dia second group match against Netherlands for di FIFA U-20 Women World Cup for France.

Aniek Nouwen score di first goal as di European team score three goals inside 11 minutes to take full control of di match.

Dis na di second match Ghana dey lose for World Cup afta France nack dem 4-1.

Di Black Princesses wey bin start di game well struggle to get dia self back inside di match afta Netherlands score dem .

Dis result mean say Netherlands siddon ontop di group with six points.

Ghana dey group A with Netherlands, France and New Zealand wey go play each oda later on Wednesday.