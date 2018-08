Image copyright Getty Images

Na only few hours remain for Premier League clubs to sign players and some of dem don already begin dey rush enta market.

Right now, na Chelsea dey reign as dem don seal loan deal for Mateo Kovacic as dia goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois join Real Madrid.

Already for Thursday morning, West Ham don collobi striker Lucas Perez from Arsenal for ÂŁ6.5m and dem still dey hope to sign Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina.

Leicester City too na anoda club wey no waste time to sign new player as dem don collect Croatia Under-21 defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb.

All di transfer wey don happun so far

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid - Chelsea) Season-long loan

Lucas Perez (Arsenal - West Ham) Undisclosed

Filip Benkovic (Dinamo Zagreb - Leicester) Undisclosed

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea - Real Madrid) Undisclosed