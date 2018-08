Image copyright Getty Images Image example No Africa kontri don win U-20 Women World Cup before

Nigeria women U-20 team win Haiti 1-0 for dia second match for di FIFA 2018 Women World Cup for France.

Rasheedat Ajibade score penarity for first half to give di Falconets dia first win for di competition.

Di Nigeria team loose dia first match 0-1 to Germany on Monday and for fit comot for di competition if dem bin lose on Thursday.

Nigeria dey Group D wit Germany, Haiti and China, wey dem go play on Monday for dia last match.

Ghana na di only oda Africa team for di World Cup and dem loose dia first two matches. Dem chop 4-0 from Holland and anoda 4-1 from France.

No Africa kontri don win di competition since e start for 2002 and evri two years dem dey play am.