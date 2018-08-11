Image copyright Reuters Image example Kante no dey too score goal for Chelsea but na im score dia first on Saturday

Chelsea start life under new coach Mauricio Sarri for Premier League wit win, as dem nack Huddersfield 3-0 for away.

N'golo Kante first open net before new boy Jorginho score penarity and Pedro add number three for second half.

For di first match of Saturday, Newcastle lose for home as Tottenham beat dem 2-1.

See all di results so far for Premier League.

Newcastle United 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Cardiff City

'Fulham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town 0 - 3 Chelsea

Watford 2 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Friday

Man Utd 2 - 1 Leicester City

Saturday Late kick-off

17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton