Huddersfield vs Chelsea plus results as Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Watford and Tottenham
Chelsea start life under new coach Mauricio Sarri for Premier League wit win, as dem nack Huddersfield 3-0 for away.
N'golo Kante first open net before new boy Jorginho score penarity and Pedro add number three for second half.
For di first match of Saturday, Newcastle lose for home as Tottenham beat dem 2-1.
See all di results so far for Premier League.
Newcastle United 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Cardiff City
'Fulham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town 0 - 3 Chelsea
Watford 2 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Friday
Man Utd 2 - 1 Leicester City
Saturday Late kick-off
17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton