Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners loss 2 - 0

Unai Emery first Premier League match as Gunners coach end inside defeat on Sunday as Manchester City beat Arsenal 2 - 0.

Sterling score di first goal for 14 minute wit powerful strike from edge of box and Bernado Silva sama di second goal for 64 minute wit left-leg e take shoot ball.

Mesut Ozil for score for Arsenal, but na from an offside position so di refree cancel am.

Cech also make excellent save from Aguero and Mahrez.

Sunday Premier League Football Scores

Earlier, Liverpool beat craze comot West Ham head 4 - 0 show and Southhampton jam Burnley 0 - 0.