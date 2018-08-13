Afta months without di gbigbigbi wey club football dey cause for chest, fans gada around dia television again last weekend as di English Premier League return.

New coaches, new players, new hairstyles and new jersey full ground, but las las, na di football pipo go tok about. Here na four tins wey we learn.

E go hard to stop Manchester City

Image copyright Michael Regan Image example Raheem Sterling score City first goal against Arsenal

Wen Pep Guardiola bin dey show teams pepper for Spain and Germany, di kwesion many pipo bin dey ask na weda im fit do am for English Premier League. But afta im Manchester City win am wit records last season, di kwesion now na who fit stop dem dis season. Di team don play Chelsea for Community Shield and Arsenal for dia first game of di season and for di two games, dem no too sweat to win.

Liverpool look like ogbonge team

Image copyright Reuters Image example Mo Salah start from wia im end last season as im score for Liverpool win

Anybodi wey watch Liverpool last season go sabi say dem be team wey score goals wella. Dia front players wey be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino put fear for many defenders bodi. But di area wey e bin look like say dem get wahala na for defence and goalkeeper. Now, dem don sign Brazil number one goalie Alisson Becker plus defender Virgil van Dyke wey bin join dem for January. If you add Naby Keita and how im use play against West Ham on Sunday, den dis Liverpool team fit challenge for di trophy.

E be like noting don change for Arsenal

Image copyright Reuters Image example Unai Emery say im team play well or second half

Most pipo bin dey expect to see sometin different from Arsenal new coach Unai Emery and im boys, but di way dem take play against Manchester City make many pipo wonda. Okay, dem try to dey pas di ball from back, wey make dem make plenti mistake, but di fight pipo bin dey expect to see no dey for di team. Many players still play like say dem dey preseason and Emery need to start to work im magic fast, as dia next game na against Chelsea.

EPL need VAR and fast too

Image copyright ANDY RAIN

Afta how e perform for World Cup, most fans go prefer to watch dia football wit Video Assistant Referee aka VAR. Anybodi wey see Liverpool third goal wey Sadio Mane score against West Ham go wonda how di linesman take miss offside wey wide like compound. For di first game of di season between Newcastle and Tottenham, na goal line technology give Spurs dia first goal, and e go make sense to see VAR too.

Table from opening weekend