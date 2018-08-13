Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo score 62 goals for 98 apperances for Brazil

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima dey for intensive care unit of one hospital for Ibiza Islan near Spain.

Tori be say di 41 year old football legend catch pneumonia for di island and dem rush am go hospital.

Ronaldo enta Twitter to yan say dem go discharge am on Monday from hospital.

"I bin get strong flu for Ibiza and I go hospital, but evritin dey in order". Na so di former player tok.

Ronaldo score 62 goals for Brazil including two wey e score wen Brazil beat Germany for 2002 World Cup final.

Di player dey enjoy holiday for di Island before cold mama am, im get home for Ibiza and na constant visitor for dia.

Di former Real Madrid and Barcelona star wey also play for Inter Milan and Ac Milan thank im fans for dia love and well wishes.

Ronaldo win two La liga cup with Real Madrid and UEFA cup wit Inter Milan. E follow Brazil team wey win World Cup for 1994 even do him no play. E win Ballon d'Or for 1997 and 2002.