Nigeria women football team don qualify for di quarter final of di FIFA U-20 women world cup for France.

Rasheedat Ajibade score di equalising goal for di Falconets to play 1-1 draw with China for dia last group D match.

China Linyan Zhang score di first goal of di match for di 41st minute to give di Asians di early lead.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For di 95th minute of di match Rasheedat Ajibade shoot shot wey China player Dinan-Lehon, make mistake put di ball inside her own net to draw di match.

Di Falconets been lose dia opening match against Germany but bounce back to win Haiti and dem been need to avoid defeat to qualify for di quarterfinals.

Dis result mean Germany top di group with nine points while Nigeria and China get four-four points.

