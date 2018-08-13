National Assembly don cancel Tuesday sitting

Image copyright SHIRAZ CHAKERA Image example Nigeria lawmakers dey on holiday since July 26th

Nigeria national assembly no go hold sitting on Tuesday 14 August, according Abdulrazak Namdas, di tok-tok pesin of House of Representatives confam on Monday.

Abdulrazak tell tori pipo punch say di house never decide yet wen dem go come back.

But dis one dey different from di statement wey di Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun, tok Friday say di National Assembly go come back on 14 August.

Tuesday sitting na for di Senate and House of Reps members to consider di budget for di 2019 election and oda issues wey President Muhammadu Buhari forward to lawmakers for July.

But di koko be say lawmaker dey holiday wey dem start for July 26th dem suppose come back on September 25th.