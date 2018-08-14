Image copyright PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU Image example Samuel Eto'o na former Indomitable Lions captain

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o go join Qatar Sports Club on free transfer.

Eto'o wey don also play for Inter Milan and Chelsea dey go Qatar from Turkey wia im play for Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.

Di Qatar club na dem announce di deal on Monday and dem go present Eto'o on Tuesday.

Eto'o bin don tok before say im go like finish im career for France.

"Wetin I want na to still dey play football. I wan play for anoda two seasons and then end my career and start new life," di former Cameroon captain bin tell tori pipo RFI last week.

Eto'o na Cameroon all-time leading goalscorer and e don win UEFA Champions League three times, win African Cup of Nations and na also four-time African Player of di Year.