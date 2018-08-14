Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pinnick na president of Nigeria Football Federation

Amaju Pinnick weh be Caf first vice-president say e bi satisfied with work for Afcon 2019 but make Cameroon double effort for finish infrastructure for correct taim.

E tok dis wan as Confederation of African Football, Caf finish e number three mission for kontri and afta meeting with local organising committee.

Kontri for football stars, Roger Milla, Tataw Stephen, Samuel Eto'o Fils, Thomas Nkono, and odas na host for 2019 Afcon with 24 teams.

As e deh for de book Cameroon suppose finish for build fields dem and hand over for Caf by six moon before de football jamboree start and e go be na for December dis year.

Caf inspections mission for e number three visit bin kam for see how Cameroon don go for build match and training centres, hotel and hospital and if deh di follow Caf standard.

Deh visit all de sites dem for Yaounde, Bafoussam, Garoua Douala and Limbe weh work di go on afta Prime Minister, Philemon Yang been check de fields dem for push workers for work hard.

For some stadium laik Japoma for Douala and Garoua work don reach 65 percent and for Bafoussam and Limbe na only small-small work remain.

But for finish deh work six moon before de competition start for June 2019, Cameroon suppose work day and night.