FIFA go slap Ghana plus football ban over government interference

Image copyright LOIC VENANCE Image example Ghana Black Princesses for di Women U-20 World Cup for France

World football governing body FIFA threaten say dem go ban Ghana over government interference for Ghana Football Association (GFA) if dem fail to withdraw di court process against di football association.

Government place injunction on GFA dem all football related activities for di country after Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose football corruption by FA officials for en documentary inside.

Attorney General for Ghana petition court say make dem start process wey go dissolve GFA.

But according to FIFA, di situation dey against dem code, sake of dat dem dey caution government say make dem resolve di matter.

In dema statement wey FIFA General-Secretary Fatma Samoura sign, dem talk say, "under di circumstances, di Bureau based on article 16 paragraph 1 of di FIFA statutes decide on 11 August 2018 say if di petition to start di liquidation process of GFA no end by Monday, 27 August 2018 at 12h00 (CET), dem go suspend GFA with immediate effect."

FIFA for di letter wey dem release inside stress on di fact say Ghana go fit suffer ban if dem no meet di deadline wey di world football federation give.

If Ghana no comply to FIFA en order e mean say Ghana no go be part of member associations for di World Football governing body hence di country go miss di upcoming FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, plus di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.