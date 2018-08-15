Victor Moses career for Super Eagles of Nigeria inside foto

Image copyright Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images

Victor Moses end im seven years career wit Super Eagles a midfielder on Wednesday, 15 August as e retire from international football.

See correct foto of im Football Career.

Image copyright Getty Images

Moses play im first match for Nigeria Super Eagles for 2011 against Guatemala.

For 2013, im dey part of di Super Eagles team wey win African Nations Cup for South Africa im score two goals for di tournament.

Image copyright Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Moses play for all of Nigeria group matches for World Cup wey see di Super Eagles beat Iceland for Russia 2018.

Image copyright Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Di midfielder score penalty against Argentina for Russia.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di 27 year old play 37 times for Super Eagles and score 12 goals .