Victor Moses career for Super Eagles of Nigeria inside foto
Victor Moses end im seven years career wit Super Eagles a midfielder on Wednesday, 15 August as e retire from international football.
Moses play im first match for Nigeria Super Eagles for 2011 against Guatemala.
For 2013, im dey part of di Super Eagles team wey win African Nations Cup for South Africa im score two goals for di tournament.
Moses play for all of Nigeria group matches for World Cup wey see di Super Eagles beat Iceland for Russia 2018.
Di midfielder score penalty against Argentina for Russia.
Di 27 year old play 37 times for Super Eagles and score 12 goals .