Ebenezer Cobb Morley : Who be di man wey born world football?

Image example Dis na Ebenezer Cobb Morley

Today, Google dey troway twale give Ebenezer Cobb Morley.

You fit dey scratch head dey wonder say, Ebenezer wetin?

No wahala.

You see di football as dem dey play am so? No be how e be before-before.

Di tin scata, e no get head and evribodi just dey play am anyhow.

Na Mr Morley, afta one correct meeting wit oda pipo for November 23 October 1863, write di rules of how pipo suppose play football.

Na so dem come form Football Association for England. Na dis rules come spread go oda kontris dem up till today, even though plenti rules don change since den.

Image copyright Adrian Roebuck Image example Di new rules bin enta writing for 1863

Dis na di tins wey you suppose know about Ebenezer Cobb Morley

•Dem born Morley 187 years ago for Hull, England.

•Morley na lawyer and e be son of minister.

•E like water sport well-well, sotay e even start di Barnes and Mortlake Regatta in 1862 and follow enta di Grand Challenge Cup competition for 1864.

•Morley na di captain of Barnes Football Club dat time wey di sport no get head or tail.

•E come start to dey reason am say football suppose make sense pass wetin dem dey do. Na so e start to write letter upandan to different schools dem, make dem gada arrange di sport well-well. Nobodi gree answer am.

•Morley come arrange one ogbonge meeting for Freemason's Tavern for Holborn on 26 October 1863.

•Na so dem start Football Association from di meeting.

•Morley come write 23 rules wey dem go dey use play football for di kontri. Na di same rules oda kontris come start to dey follow.

•Morley na di first secretary of Football Association and later, e become dia president.

•Di Englishman like hard tackle wella sotay, e write for di rule say players fit dey nack oda players for leg. Dem later remove di rule.

Image copyright Justin Cormack Image example Dis na wia dem bury who dem dey call di founding fatherr of mordern football

Morley die for 1924 and Football Association for England dey call am di 'founding father of modern football.'

For 2013 wen dem celebrate 150th anniversary wey dem start FA, dem do Ebenezer Morley Day for im hometown Hull.